Watch Now: Goreville's Webb named Illinois superintendent of the year

Steve Webb, superintendent of Goreville Community Unit School District No. 1, has been named the 2022 Illinois Superintendent of the Year.

The award was presented Nov. 21 during a joint conference of the Illinois Association of School Boards, the Illinois Association of School Business Officials and the Illinois Association of School Administrators in Chicago. Nominees were judged on their pandemic response, academic achievement, social-emotional support, teaching and instruction, equity strategies, leadership and how students are prepared for the future.

“It’s about as high of an honor you can get as an educator,” Webb said. “To be recognized out of more than 865 superintendents, all of whom are doing an incredible job, especially traversing this pandemic and making sure that all of our students are successful in such a stressful time.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Webb oversaw a number of innovations which allowed Goreville schools to remain in session, including the purchase mobile carts at the middle school which allowed teachers to switch classrooms instead of students and the hiring of additional medical staff and reading coaches.

Additionally, Webb, who has been Goreville’s superintendent for 19 years and a teacher for 29 years, expanded the district’s Pre-K program to include all children in the community, enhanced technological offerings for students, added new sports teams and extracurricular programs and established agreements to offer dual credit classes in conjunction with Shawnee Community College.

“Dr. Webb has taken our school district and community to incredible new heights with his visionary leadership,” Steve Benard, Goreville school board president, said in a press release from the Illinois Association of School Administrators. “He does not see problems — he sees potential and he stops at nothing to figure out a way to make it benefit kids.”

Webb said the honor is very humbling.

“It certainly is weird to be recognized just for doing your job. I mean, I try to do what I have to do to make sure kids feel safe and are appreciated. That’s just what all superintendents are supposed to do,” he said. “Still, this recognition is phenomenal.”

He credited the faculty, staff, leaders and families of Goreville schools for the honor, as well as those who impacted him.

“I share this with every single person who has guided me and helped shape my values from my parents to my teachers back to everyone who has provided me some help in reaching this type of success,” he added.

Last year, Webb, a nationally-recognized leader in emergency preparedness and school safety, was recognized by the National Association of School Resource Officers with the Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award. He also is one of 22 members of the executive committee of the national school superintendents’ association.

Webb said despite the recognition as a superintendent, he is an educator first.

“There is a plaque on my desk that says, ‘I am a teacher.’ I want people to realize that no matter what, I will always be a teacher. I want to have a connection with our children. I love being able to know their names, and know their families,” he said.

