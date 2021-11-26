Watch Now: Keeping rural memories alive in Pinckneyville

Walking into the Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville is like stepping back in time. Visitors to the museum, founded by Charlie and Mary Greer in 2012, are transported to years long ago but not forgotten.

Charlie Greer said keeping rural Illinois’ past alive is very important.

“I’ve always believed that we need to know our past in order to have a future,” he said. “This is a way to educate younger people or those that don’t live in the country the way it was and bring back memories to some of us older people.”

The 17,000 square-foot museum includes farm equipment, household furnishings, hand tools and more – even early 20th century dental equipment. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.

“We didn’t just target the farm. We want to portray small communities, too. It’s not just tractors here; it’s all about the country lifestyle,” he explained.

Items on display number in the thousands, and the Greers can provide information about each and every one. Much of the museum’s collection is on loan from area businesses and individuals. Likewise, financial support from the museum comes from donations from families, entrepreneurs and corporations, which supplements the modest admission fee.

The facility – a former mobile home manufacturing facility near the Perry County Fairgrounds, includes an educational room, perfect for youth groups including 4-H clubs and FFA chapters can meet to discuss what they have seen during a visit to the museum.

“We want older people to enjoy the museum, but we are targeting the younger people,” Greer added.

The Greers frequently rearrange exhibits and put new items on display.

“I don’t want people who have visited to come back in six months and say, ‘I’ve already seen all of this before.’ I want to keep it new,” he said.

Greer said the museum has welcomed visitors from around the world.

“There are a lot of people who want to preserve this way of life and keep their ancestors’ ways for reminiscing and educating kids,” he said.

The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum is just one way the region’s agricultural past is kept alive. Across the road from the museum, the fairgrounds host the annual gathering of the American Thresherman Association. Antique tractor shows are held in many area communities each year and the 2021 “Red

Power Roundup,” drew thousands of collectors and fans International Harvester and Farmall agricultural equipment to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in July.

