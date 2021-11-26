Watch Now: Keeping rural memories alive in Pinckneyville

Walking into the Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville is like stepping back in time. Visitors to the museum, founded by Charlie and Mary Greer in 2012, are transported to years long ago but not forgotten.
Charlie Greer said keeping rural Illinois’ past alive is very important.
“I’ve always believed that we need to know our past in order to have a future,” he said. “This is a way to educate younger people or those that don’t live in the country the way it was and bring back memories to some of us older people.”
The 17,000 square-foot museum includes farm equipment, household furnishings, hand tools and more – even early 20th century dental equipment. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.
“We didn’t just target the farm. We want to portray small communities, too. It’s not just tractors here; it’s all about the country lifestyle,” he explained.
Items on display number in the thousands, and the Greers can provide information about each and every one. Much of the museum’s collection is on loan from area businesses and individuals. Likewise, financial support from the museum comes from donations from families, entrepreneurs and corporations, which supplements the modest admission fee.
The facility – a former mobile home manufacturing facility near the Perry County Fairgrounds, includes an educational room, perfect for youth groups including 4-H clubs and FFA chapters can meet to discuss what they have seen during a visit to the museum.
“We want older people to enjoy the museum, but we are targeting the younger people,” Greer added.
The Greers frequently rearrange exhibits and put new items on display.
“I don’t want people who have visited to come back in six months and say, ‘I’ve already seen all of this before.’ I want to keep it new,” he said.
Greer said the museum has welcomed visitors from around the world.
“There are a lot of people who want to preserve this way of life and keep their ancestors’ ways for reminiscing and educating kids,” he said.
The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum is just one way the region’s agricultural past is kept alive. Across the road from the museum, the fairgrounds host the annual gathering of the American Thresherman Association. Antique tractor shows are held in many area communities each year and the 2021 “Red
Power Roundup,” drew thousands of collectors and fans International Harvester and Farmall agricultural equipment to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in July.
1 of 10
Illinois Rural Heritage Museum Pinckneyville
The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville preserves farm and country living so visitors can remember "the old days."
Helping to relieve the heat and provide fun for children from the Alice Wright Early Childhood Day Care and other children in the neighborhood, Carbondale Fire Department firefighters opened a hydrant at Parrish Park for kids to run through cool water from a fire hose on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale. According to the National Weather service dangerous heat and humidity is forecast through Sunday. The forecast calls for heat index values over 100 degrees each day from the late morning to late afternoon hours, with peak heat index values pushing 105 degrees or slightly higher in some areas. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
A collection of camping chairs sit ready for Apple Festival Grand Parade watchers in Murphysboro. For years, residents have been "reserving" their spaces by putting chairs along the parade route, often weeks in advance.
Photos: 'The Southern Illinois 100' Part 4 - Iconic Symbols of Our Region
1 of 10
Illinois Rural Heritage Museum Pinckneyville
The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville preserves farm and country living so visitors can remember "the old days."
Sarah O'Dell
Zip Line5
Lilly Rudolph, 10, of Murphysboro celebrated her birthday at Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour March 29. She and her friends enjoyed the eight zip lines that travel at speeds of up to 42 miles per hour.
Chris Hottensen
Heat
Helping to relieve the heat and provide fun for children from the Alice Wright Early Childhood Day Care and other children in the neighborhood, Carbondale Fire Department firefighters opened a hydrant at Parrish Park for kids to run through cool water from a fire hose on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale. According to the National Weather service dangerous heat and humidity is forecast through Sunday. The forecast calls for heat index values over 100 degrees each day from the late morning to late afternoon hours, with peak heat index values pushing 105 degrees or slightly higher in some areas. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
052016-mag-cover-morel.jpg
The morel mushroom is one of the easiest to identify and safest to eat of all wild mushrooms. Morels have a short, specific growing season of just several weeks in spring.
Byron Hetzler
Backyard flowers 032.JPG
Located along the Cache River, Section 8 Woods is a cypress-tupelo swamp.
Les Winkeler, For The Southern
Murphysboro Apple Festival Lawn Chairs
A collection of camping chairs sit ready for Apple Festival Grand Parade watchers in Murphysboro. For years, residents have been "reserving" their spaces by putting chairs along the parade route, often weeks in advance.
LES O'DELL
THE SOUTHERN
031015-nws-siu-debate-1
The SIU debate team practices March 9 on campus.
The Southern File Photo
DINGER BATS
An employee sands the barrel of a bat at the Dinger Bats facility in Ridgway.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Bocce Buddies
Matthew Mifflin throws as his bocce buddy, Andrew Mifflin, looks on during the Kiwanis Bocce Buddy Game Day in Murphysboro in August.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
090314-fea-99-custard
The orange-and-white cone can bring to mind only one place in Southern Illinois: Sesser's famous Custard Stand.
STEVE MATZKER
Southern Illinois 100: Icons that define the region
Bicycling wheeled into a spot on the list of 100 Southern Illinois icons, and The Southern is unveiling ten items on the list each week. See this week’s segment online at www.thesouthern.com.