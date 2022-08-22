Watch Now: Local author's book teaches children life lessons

LaShonda Stewart admits that her new children’s book is special to her. Part autobiography and part a lesson in a mother’s love, “Emma Jean’s Sew-n-Sew” tells of sacrifice and self-acceptance.

“The book is fiction although some of the things are based on non-fiction events,” explained the author, who directs the Chancellor’s Scholars program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. “It also is a tribute to my mother who is the real Emma Jean – that’s her name.”

Stewart said in the book, which features illustrations by English artist J.L. Straw, Emma Jean lacks the means to purchase boutique and name brand clothes for her daughter London, so instead learns how to sew and create “designer” clothes for her.

“It’s almost like she reinvents herself,” Stewart said.

At first, London loves the clothes until another girl bullies her at school. Then she becomes self-conscious and wants clothing like everyone else. Through a chain of events and revelations, London comes to appreciate not only the clothes, but all that her mother has done.

“There are so many life lessons in this book. It is all about the relationship of a mother and her daughter and illustrates the distance that a parent will go to keep a smile on a child’s face,” she said. “Emma Jean practically reinvents herself. She doesn’t have much money and so to keep her daughter happy, she teaches herself how to sew and creates her own fashion designs.”

Stewart said there is a little bit of her childhood in the book.

“My mother did things like this,” she recalled. “She made me some jeans and a matching jacket, and she even stitched an ‘EJ’ for Emma Jeans on the back. My mother didn’t have much, but she wanted to make sure I had the best.”

Stewart said she has shared the published book with her mother, a teacher in Mississippi.

“Words can’t even describe the feeling that she has. She loves this,” Stewart said.” It was great to see that proud look on her face. It was a crowning moment and really warmed my heart because of her, I am who I am. I know all of the sacrifices she made and there is no way I can ever pay her back for what she has done, but giving this tribute is one way of giving something back; a legacy that will live on forever.”

She said one of the main lessons from the book is the importance for children to be themselves.

“Don’t worry about what people have to say. What is most important is how you respond to your defining moments,” she said.

“Emma Jean’s Sew-n-Sew” is Stewart’s second children’s work. Her first “The 12 Days of a Soul Christmas” is a whimsical look at the tasty traditions of the holidays based on the familiar “12 Days of Christmas” song. The book is available from online and retail book sellers.