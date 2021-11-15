Watch now: Local practices' neurofeedback technique helps teach brain to 'heal itself'

Tim Buehler’s client, a Williamson County resident in her 30s, did not like the way she emotionally responded in certain situations.

To put it mildly, anger was getting the best of her.

She had been seeing Buehler, owner of Buehler Wellness, a Marion counseling practice, for some time when he suggested a different form a therapy called neurofeedback.

She said she was familiar with neurofeedback (her mother had also benefitted from the therapy for ADHD) and was willing to give it a try.

She learned relief from, stress, anxiety, attention deficit disorder or other psychological conditions – including anger issues – may be as simple as sitting back, relaxing and enjoying music or a movie.

Neurofeedback therapy – officially called electroencephalography – is a non-invasive way of getting a person’s brain to process stimuli in a different way.

“Over the years, neuroscientists have discovered what they call neuroplasticity which means that our brains not only can change, but they can fix themselves,” explained Beuhler.

He said the potential fixes comes about through what amounts to a sort of emotional re-learning.

In essence, neurofeedback retrains the brain to handle certain situations differently than it has become accustomed to, he explained.

“It’s helping the brain to rewire itself in a way,” he said. “Clients can come away from sessions feeling empowered to stay in the moment and not let the brain go into these ruminating places that cause so much anxiety, and stress and worry,” he explained.

Buehler uses a system called NeurOpitimal, one of several neurofeedback wellness devices available. A full gamut of neurofeedback therapy usually consists of 20 or more sessions, each about a half-hour in length. He said clients as young as four have completed sessions.

At first, Buehler’s anger management client didn’t see any change in the way she reacted to things, but after a few sessions, she notice something was different.

“I noticed after 11 sessions that I had a significant change in my emotional regulation,” she explained. “Situations that used to really frustrate me were no longer causing the same reaction from me.”

How it works

The sessions themselves are relatively simple: Clients sit in a recliner with several brain activity sensors placed on their head.

Clients can choose to enjoy a portion of a popular film, play a game on their own phone or watch an abstract animation on a display screen (think of a computer screensaver). All the while, they listen to the film’s soundtrack or a stream of music and nature sounds through headphones.

It can be a very relaxing experience, except for the sound at first. To the novice user, something seems wrong with the audio; the sound – regardless of if it is the ambient music or dialogue from the movie – keeps dropping out, sort of like the skipping of a phonographic record.

This however, is not a problem; the audio gaps are supposed to be there. In fact, they are where the “magic” happens.

Buehler said low-frequency tones are imbedded in the music or movie audio and the sensors are measuring how the brain reacts to those tones.

“When a tone doesn’t produce the expected electrical response, there’s a brief audible break in the music. That’s the system basically suggesting to the brain that it didn’t pay attention to something and that it would play it again. It allows the brain to be more present.”

At RecoverUS, a Carbondale alcohol and drug detoxification facility that also offers behavioral health services, neurofeedback is part of the treatment protocol.

“A healthy brain has patterns of brain waves that ebb and flow and sort of ‘dance and play’ together on a consistent basis,” explains Kelly Reed, clinic director. “When someone has extreme anxiety, PTSD, depression, ADHD or an addiction, some of the brain waves will be significantly higher than others which causes an imbalance or those symptoms.”

Reed said neurofeedback uses the audio cues to train the brain how to “walk those brain waves back down” to a level more in unison with other types of brain waves. After a number of sessions, she said it becomes almost an automatic response.

“When the brain starts going down a pathway of those waves spiking, the brain will do a sort-of self-audit and say, ‘No, wait a minute, let’s back those back down to where they need to be,’” she explained.

Reed said the results for clients at RecoverUS can be seen on a bar graph.

“It’s scientifically and medically proven and some insurances even pay for the treatments,” she said. “Overall, some of the results we see are absolutely amazing.”

Reed said neurofeedback has been used for many years and many of her clients report huge differences.

“Some tell us they are just feel “lighter” and that they are not struggling with things anymore,” she said.

Buehler’s client would say the same thing.

“I was a little skeptical in the beginning about how listening to music was going to help me, but I’ve definitely noticed a difference. It is like night and day,” she said.

“My clients are absolutely loving it,” Buehler said, adding that he is using the NeurOptimal with those with ADD, ADHD, anxiety, depression and other conditions. “We have clients who say they are sleeping better at night and others say that they have noticed the things that used to typically cause them to worry have really shifted to where the anxiety is just in the background now.”

He said clients with attention deficits have told him that following neurofeedback, they feel as though they are able to think more clearly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0