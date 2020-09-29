 Skip to main content
Watch now: Meet 'Spot,' the industrial robot protecting cannabis growers in Carbondale
Watch now: Meet 'Spot,' the industrial robot protecting cannabis growers in Carbondale

Hard at work

Kyle Baker, of Ecobuds, a Carbondale-based agriculture business specializing in the cannabis industry, demonstrates “Spot,” a customizable industrial robot, in a hemp research project field at SIU’s University Farm on Tuesday in Carbondale. Baker uses the robot to detect pathogens in the air of cannabis grow facilities that might be harmful to the workers. Similar robots can be utilized in a variety of industries, such as oil, gas and nuclear, where it might not be safe to send a human to make observations.

 Byron Hetzler

Kyle Baker, of Ecobuds, a Carbondale-based agriculture business specializing in the cannabis industry, demonstrates “Spot,” a customizable industrial robot, in a hemp research project field at SIU’s University Farm on Tuesday in Carbondale.

Baker uses the robot to detect pathogens in the air of cannabis grow facilities that might be harmful to the workers. Similar robots can be utilized in a variety of industries, such as oil, gas and nuclear, where it might not be safe to send a human to make observations. 

"Spot," the industrial robot

