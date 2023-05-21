Shoppers at the new R61 Resale Boutique in Harrisburg are doing more than finding bargains; they also are helping in the fight against human trafficking.

The new store, located on North Main Street, serves a variety of purposes, said Kara Doan, CEO of Restoration61, an anti-human trafficking group with offices throughout Illinois with a particular focus in the Chicagoland and Southern Illinois areas.

“The resale boutique has a primary purpose of supporting the work that we do. All of the proceeds go to helping the victims of human trafficking,” she said, adding that some of those rescued from trafficking situations may work at the store to gain skill sets and work experience.

The boutique is located not far from the organization’s downstate offices just outside of Harrisburg.

“We are a non-profit and our main goal is changing or disrupting the cycle of human trafficking and we do that through victim services, advocacy, community education and building awareness,” explained Sarah McHargue. “The simplest way to describe it is that we are the people who show up and support and work beside others as the regain their lives.”

She said human trafficking includes sex trafficking and labor trafficking – those who are lured into a job with promises and then held in that role through intimidation or other means.

“Often these are people who are not documented and there is always this promise dangled out there – ‘we’re going to help you get your documentation’ – but the reality is that they live in slavery.”

The same goes, she said for those in sex trafficking, and, she said it is more prevalent – even in Southern Illinois – than many people realize.

“It’s a widespread problem here. Many people tend to think that it is Chicago and Los Angeles where it is a big problem, but it is just as prevalent here; it just looks different,” she explained.

McHargue said the store is a revenue stream for the organization, supporting its efforts and to help fund a planned residential facility in the area.

“It also is a place where, if I have a client who has a clothing need, I can bring her down here, let her shop, and, of course, she’s not being charged,” she said.

The business also will help build awareness of both the organization and the problem it battles. Signs throughout the store explain the shop’s mission. R61 is not the only thrift store in the region that helps to fund non-profit efforts. Other examples include the Finding Forever Animal Rescue Store in Marion and Two Bugs and a Bean Children’s Resale Boutique in Carbondale which supports area foster families.

Items offered for sale at R61 including men and women’s clothing and shoes, home décor, books and more. All of the items have been donated by area individuals.

“We accept clothing, shoes, toys and household items,” McHargue said. “We encourage people to bring items when they are cleaning out their closets and, of course, we take monetary donations, too.”

Doan invited shoppers to visit the store and make a difference in the lives of others.

“We want to make an impact in the community,” she said. “We have really nice a wide range of products, including high-end items at a very affordable price.

R61 Resale Boutique is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It is located at 1001 N. Main Street in Harrisburg.