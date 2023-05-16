A pro-life group says they have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Carbondale on Tuesday, taking aim at the 100-foot “Bubble Zone” the city recently enacted, the group says, to limit anti-abortion counselors and others from speaking with people entering the city’s growing number of women’s clinics.

Coalition Life filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, seeking relief and a permanent injunction against the ordinance which was passed Jan. 10. The group says the ordinance is unconstitutional in that it places content-based restrictions on expression and is a violation of civil rights.

The group announced the filing of the lawsuit during a rally outside Carbondale City Hall on Tuesday morning.

In a media release, the organization said: “The ordinance creates an irrational and unreasonably large 100-foot zone around ‘any entrance door’ to a ‘hospital, medical clinic or health care facility’ in the city as well as an arbitrary ‘anti-speech bubble’ around persons inside this zone, prohibiting freedom of speech. According to the unfair and overly-broad language in the ordinance, anyone knowingly approaching within eight feet of someone in the public way for the purpose of passing a leaflet or handbill to, displaying a sign to, or engaging in oral protest, education or counseling’ without that person’s consent can be prosecuted.”

The group, which calls itself a "professional sidewalk counseling organization," said the “Bubble Zone” ordinance burdens its exercise of religion as well as free speech.

“Our sidewalk counselors are peaceful and loving people who simply want to help women,” said Coalition Life Executive Director Brian Westbrook. “There are thousands of women we have helped during a very difficult time in their lives and they want us on that sidewalk to help others. We will continue to do whatever it takes to be there for them. We must stand firm for our right to do this work and by extension the rights of all citizens to speak freely in public spaces.”

Coalition for Life is working with the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit, public interest law firm.

“This is a straightforward, clear lawsuit seeking to have the City of Carbondale’s ‘Bubble Zone’ ordinance struck down as unconstitutional,” Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation for the Thomas More Society said. “In the Dobbs decision, the U.S. Supreme Court stated very clearly that they believe that this sort of bubble zone activity was a victim of the abortion distortion of our laws and our Constitutional law, in particular, the First Amendment right to free speech.”

The Dobbs decision held that abortion was not a protected right under the Constitution and returned responsibility for abortion regulations to the states.

Breen said while Carbondale’s ordinance applies to more than 150 medical facilities in the city, “it’s really only aimed at the two (clinics offering abortions) that are here right now.”

He added that he believes the ordinance is unfair and will be struck down.

“The problem is, it's one thing to give advantages to abortion facilities and abortion providers. It's another thing to restrict your citizens’ rights, their fundamental rights to speak and to advocate,” he said.

Rev. Mark Surburg, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Marion spoke in support of the lawsuit.

“We want to give women options and yet we have found that this ordinance restricts us from doing that,” he said. “We live in a country where our constitutional freedoms guaranteed us the free exercise of religion and also freedom of speech and religious matters. And this ordinance that's been passed by the Carbondale City Council restricts those and violates our freedoms and violates our rights.”

Breen said the city has 21 days to respond to the complaint and from there he expects the lawsuit to “move pretty quickly.”

In an email to The Southern, Carbondale Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge-Croxell said, "On May 16, 2023, the City of Carbondale was informed that Coalition Life intends to seek injunctive and declaratory relief from Carbondale City Ordinance No. 2023-03. Although no formal complaint has been received by the City at this time, it is our policy not to comment on pending litigation.”

