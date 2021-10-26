Watch Now: Rend Lake, Southeastern Illinois Colleges finding ways to work together

In an era when colleges compete for everything from students to sports titles, Rend Lake College and Southeastern Illinois College have found a way to work together for the benefit and budgets.

Not long after Jonah Rice was named president at Southeastern Illinois College in 2009, his colleague at Rend Lake College, Terry Wilkerson, reached out with a need that SIC helped fill. From sharing a Spanish language instructor, the two colleges have discovered a growing number of ways to work together, even sharing some staff members and programs.

College consortiums are not uncommon, but the RLC/SIC cooperation goes beyond traditional efforts.

Boards from both colleges recently approved an alliance agreement that outlines goals and open communication between the two institutions for years to come. The two presidents are often invited to present together at educational conferences about their collaborative efforts.

“The relationship we are building is strong and fluid,” Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said. “It is based on need, trust, mutual respect and preserving the individuality of our institutions.”

The two colleges have synced their academic calendars, learning management systems and are looking at matched software packages to ease the sharing of data. They are also sharing staff members – the colleges are searching for a grant writer to jointly serve both campuses, for example.

The two schools’ choirs recently worked together on a seasonal concert, performed one night at SIC and the next on the Rend Lake College campus. The institutions also have offered joint courses in agriculture, history, sociology, math, physics and massage therapy.

Leaders say faculty at both colleges are involved in the planning and implementation of shared resources and the agreement has not led to any loss in positions or had any negative budgetary consequences. On the contrary, the venture allows faculty to teach courses which otherwise may have been canceled because of lower enrollments. Wilkerson said instructors have begun looking for ways to work together.

“That’s valuable innovation from the ground up initiated by faculty,” he said.

Agreements of this type among community colleges are becoming more commonplace, but few have reached the level of cooperation found with Rend Lake and Southeastern Illinois.

“The sooner college leaders recognize that yesterday is gone and tomorrow is all about collaboration in a new era of higher education, the sooner their colleges will become more stable and still offer a wide variety of disciplines and training that can’t be done without partnerships,” SIC’s Rice said.

With the new signed agreement, the administration and boards of the two colleges plan to meet regularly and explore more ways of working together.

