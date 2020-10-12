Watch now: Rep. Bost says his 'minor' COVID-19 symptoms are improving

MURPHYSBORO — After announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost said in a video posted to his Facebook page Monday that he has "a few minor symptoms still remaining," but he is getting over the virus "fairly quickly."

Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, wrote in a Friday statement that he was made aware of his diagnosis Thursday night.

“Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately,” Bost wrote last week.

Bost said in the short video on Monday that his symptoms, though still there, are getting better. Bost said his wife, Tracy, also tested positive for the virus.

In his statement Friday, Bost said all staff with whom he has been in close contact will self-quarantine until they receive their test results. He also said any constituents with whom he has had close contact will be notified of his COVID-19 diagnosis. He reiterated this in his video Monday.

“We’ve got to do the full quarantine,” Bost said Monday, discussing the importance of following local public health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

