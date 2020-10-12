Watch now: Rep. Bost says his 'minor' COVID-19 symptoms are improving

MURPHYSBORO — After announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost said in a video posted to his Facebook page Monday that he has "a few minor symptoms still remaining," but he is getting over the virus "fairly quickly."
Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, wrote in a Friday statement that he was made aware of his diagnosis Thursday night.
“Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately,” Bost wrote last week.
Bost said in the short video on Monday that his symptoms, though still there, are getting better. Bost said his wife, Tracy, also tested positive for the virus.
In his statement Friday, Bost said all staff with whom he has been in close contact will self-quarantine until they receive their test results. He also said any constituents with whom he has had close contact will be notified of his COVID-19 diagnosis. He reiterated this in his video Monday.
“We’ve got to do the full quarantine,” Bost said Monday, discussing the importance of following local public health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Bost said although he and his team are stuck at home, they will still be doing work and taking video meetings. He said he looks forward to getting back to work.
“In a couple of weeks, we will be up to 100% doing exactly what we need to do,” Bost said.
Prior to his diagnosis, Bost visited both the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus and America's Central Port in Granite City on Tuesday.
His visit to SIUE began at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where he attended a news conference at the Biotechnology Laboratory Incubator at University Park. The event lasted less than an hour, according to SIUE spokesman Doug McIlhagga. He said safety measures were in place for the visit.
“As masks and social distancing are required in all University facilities, these protocols were being followed,” he wrote in an email to The Southern last week.
Later that day, Bost appeared in Granite City. Port executive director Dennis Wilmsmeyer said in a statement to The Southern that temperatures were checked upon arrival to a brief indoor meeting — no handshakes were given. Wilmsmeyer also said that “all in attendance were wearing masks and were distanced from one another.”
He also wrote in his Friday statement that the remainder of Bost’s visit was comprised of a 10-minute car tour of the port property, in which people were in their own vehicles, and a “35-minute outdoor gathering of approximately 14 people where all were distanced 10-20 feet with the exception of several photos taken at the end of the gathering.”
Both groups said Bost’s office contacted them about his diagnosis and those who were in close contact with him are being notified.
