Watch Now: Shawnee College gets 3D anatomy table

Science students at Shawnee Community College now have a cutting edge tool to learn about the human body – no scalpels or dissection knives required.

The Ullin college recently took delivery of an Anatomage 8 3D anatomy table. Looking like a supersize smart phone, the table gives instructors and students the ability to turn, zoom-in, layer and dissect virtual cadavers.

“It is just completely interactive. You can more things around, look at different layers and it allows you to study individual systems of the body. It is truly remarkable,” said Shawnee Community College Math and Science Department Chair Lori Armstrong.

Armstrong said the 7-foot long, $80,000 table will be used to teach science and nursing classes. It can be used flat like a table or vertically for demonstration purposes. Images can also be shared to a screen or monitor. She said the table is pre-loaded with four virtual cadavers.

“It has more than 1,200 different examples of pathologies, different kinds of fractures and more,” she said.

Technically, the table is a 3D anatomy visualization system. The manufacturer touts the table as a perfect alternative to cadavers.

“Individual structures are reconstructed in accurate 3D, resulting in an unprecedented level of accurate anatomy, dissectible in 3D,” Anatomage’s website reads, adding that it “allows for exploration and learning of human anatomy beyond what any cadaver could offer.”

Armstrong said there are other benefits to the table, explaining that the college has never had access to cadavers.

“When you have a real cadaver, you have to store them and treat them in a very certain way, plus they have to be replaced every few years. I feel that this is the best replacement for that and it allows you to do so much more,” she explained. “With the table, you can undo what you have just done and go back and do it again. We are so excited to utilize this.”

She said the new table will give Shawnee students a level of anatomical instruction that small colleges could not previously offer. She said, to her knowledge, the only similar system in the region is used by nursing students at Southeast Missouri State University.

Instructors will undergo training on the anatomy table and it will be available for student instruction this semester.

“I think it's going to be a game-changer as far as the learning experience and what students are able to see and do in their coursework. It's going to be really exciting and interactive and just so much more engaging for the students,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0