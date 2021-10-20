Watch Now: Sister Rachel Castillo reflects on serving patients and people of Southern Illinois

Long before she arrived in Southern Illinois, and before she served as the spiritual care manager of SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and even before she had served as a nun for many years, those around Sister Rachel Castillo felt her calling to share God's love.

“When I was a very young nun, a nun friend of mine told me, ‘Sister Rachel, you are like a little butterfly; you go and spread a little pollen there and then you go somewhere else and then you go somewhere else and then somewhere else, and you are just all over trying to reach and touch and be all over the place,’” Castillo recalls.

The other nun was not referring to Castillo’s wanderlust or even a predisposition to being flighty or easily distracted. In fact, the opposite was true. She was pointing out her calling to assist and share God’s love with as many people as possible.

“Sister Rachel," as she is known to thousands, served at the Murphysboro hospital for 14 years.

As her time in the region comes to a close Friday with her retirement, she reflected on her time in Southern Illinois.

“I really didn’t expect to be here this long,” she said, “but it has been a privilege.”

Thinking back on her 49 years as a nun, Castillo said she was called to love all of God’s people, “not just the people I knew at the time I pronounced my vows, but all people no matter where I served, whether they were gay, straight, Baptists, Lutherans, people of no faith, everyone. I was to give my life for them, so in September 2007 when I came to Southern Illinois, I came to meet the people that I had promised to love a long time before.”

'A force of nature'

Admitting that she had never before stayed in any one place more than just three years, she quickly became a Southern Illinoisan. She said one of the reason she stayed so long was to ensure SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital retained and remembered its identity as a Catholic hospital. During her tenure, she served not only her assigned hospital and its patients but also other SIH facilities and employees, flitting from one to another.

“Sister Rachel is a force of nature,” said Rex Budde, SIH president and CEO. “She has a spirit that exceeds her physical presence and has endless energy toward being compassionate and helping other people, no matter where, when, how or whomever. She is an amazing, amazing woman.”

Budde said Castillo has a “sixth sense” when it comes to caring for others.

“She has always been very good at anticipating needs with patients or our staff. She is just really, really good at knowing when people needed support,” he said.

Officially she is the spiritual care manager for SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, but Castillo served the entire health care system in a de facto roll, working closely with chaplains at other hospitals and coordinating many of the efforts of the SIH mission and values team.

“A lot of people think of me visiting patients, but I would say only about 10% of my time has been with patients; I spend way more with staff. I try to be a supportive presence for them and try to make things a little bit better,” she explained.

Pandemic shifted everything

She takes with her 14 years of memories, ranging from comforting people being treated for addiction to baptizing a woman in her 80s. It was during the pandemic that she had to find new ways of ministering in very tough situations. The administration of the sacrament of the sick – commonly known as last rites – is one example.

“It’s supposed to be administered by a priest, but I did in in the case of the emergency at all of our hospitals,” she recalled. “If someone was dying and needed to receive the sacrament, I took care of it because there was nobody else to do it.”

Often she even had to work closely with other caregivers.

“I have nothing but respect for the clinicians because when I went into these hospitals, I could not go into the COVID rooms and so we had to find ways to do the sacrament without actually going into the room,” she said, explaining that she would use one or more telephones so that the patient and his or her family outside the hospital could hear her. Often a nurse would assist with the rite inside the room.

“I’d ask the clinicians, ‘Can you help me?’ and they didn’t say, ‘Sister Rachel, it’s not my job; find someone else to do it.’ Instead, they would do it. They would always help me,” she said.

'Her legacy'

Castillo has always been very relationship-based, said Sue Odle, SIH vice president and administrator at SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.

“I think that’s why she has done so well here, because in Southern Illinois, we like to develop relationships with people. I think that’s her legacy: the way that all of us have gotten to know each other, to be there for each other and grown together," she said.

Budde agreed.

“Her legacy is for us to care for each other and to be kind to one another. It is that simple,” he said.

In that way, she has spread her pollen of compassion and love, but now it is time for Sister Rachel to take flight to Texas. Castillo will be returning to Houston where she was born, one of 17 siblings. She said she will still be loving people.

“No matter where I am, I will be serving. I’ll be with the homeless, the hungry, the people under the bridge,” she explained. “There are hospitals there where I’m going to help. I still have a lot to do for God and His people.”

She calls her time in Southern Illinois “a privilege.”

“I have been very blessed and the people have been very kind to me. I was never out to climb the corporate ladder or to impress anyone. I have just been here to be God’s presence to whomever God wanted to send my way. That is what I’ve tried to do,” she said.

