Watch Now: SIU faith group brings attention to abortions with white cross display

Three-hundred fifty wooden, white crosses stand in a lot at the corner of Grand Avenue and Washington Street in Carbondale.

And every day, hundreds of Southern Illinois University students and thousands of motorists pass by the property, part of the Newman Catholic Student Center just off the SIU campus.

The crosses – representing the average, estimated number of abortions performed in the United States every five hours – are a way for leaders at the campus ministry to build awareness and to advocate for the unborn.

Newman Center Director Tim Taylor said the display has become an annual tradition each fall, placed there each year for more than two decades. In addition to the crosses, the group holds a nighttime prayer vigil at the location as All Saints Day, on Nov. 1, and transitions into All Souls Day, on Nov. 2.

“It is a special time in the Catholic Church to remember those who have passed, and that’s why we choose to remember them at that time.” Taylor said.

Taylor explained that the objective of the display is two-fold.

“The first goal is just to witness to the sanctity of life and to respect the dignity of the unborn lives that are lost. We do have a secondary goal that maybe we can change someone’s mind about the issue of abortion or helping them appreciate the lives of the unborn in a new way,” Taylor said.

The display's prominence in Carbondale comes as the U.S. remains deeply divided in a philosophical and political debate over a woman's right to govern her own body and the rights of the unborn. Just this week, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear legal arguments regarding Texas' controversial six-week abortion ban.

However, Taylor said the display is not intended to be a political statement.

“We understand the topic becomes a difficult political situation, but we stand on the side of protecting the life of those who are unable to protect themselves,” Taylor explained. “The Catholic Church is a strong defender not only of unborn life, but of all human life and the dignity and sanctity of all human life. The sanctity of all human life is a religious issue. We understand people will have disagreements with us about that. But the dignity of all human life, I think it's a human issue. It's not a political issue.”

Consideration of the sanctity of human life goes beyond the topic of abortion, he added.

“This is about the dignity of all human life. It’s a human issue. Just like it was a mistake for people to treat enslaved persons simply as property, I think it's also a mistake to treat unborn life simply as an issue of a woman's right to privacy,” he said. “We hope to encourage a conversation about how we can better protect human life, unborn life and those in later stages of life.”

Usually, the Newman Center does not receive much feedback about the display, but this fall has been different. He said the display has had some vandalism and others have expressed their views on the organization’s social media pages and with telephone calls. On the contrary, he said the Newman Center also has received support for the crosses with messages of encouragement.

“There’s a lot going on with the political situation around abortion right now. And I think both sides are feeling, you know, especially contentious,” he said.

