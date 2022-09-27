Watch Now: Southern Illinois high school students explore construction careers

More than 600 Southern Illinois high school students are getting the opportunity to gain hands-on exposure to a possible profession in trade during a construction careers expo this week at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Students in vocational, construction and cooperative education classes are meeting with local skilled journeymen and trying their hands at construction skills ranging from concrete finishing to welding and sheet metal work to operating heavy equipment.

Donna Richter, chief executive officer of the Southern Illinois Builders Association, said the 10 interactive booths in the fairground’s Expo Building give students a glimpse into careers in the trades.

“This is a way to expose students to careers in construction,” she explained. “They have hands-on opportunities so that they can experience it. Hopefully, it gives them another option besides a four-year university.”

Carbondale Community High School senior Ty Doan said he appreciated the chance to learn about possible careers.

“This is cool because there are a bunch of good opportunities here and we can learn what kind of things they do and what those jobs pay and things like that,” he said.

Doan said he is considering a career in carpentry or welding and meeting with professionals gave him more insight to the possible careers.

Each of the students attending the event received a booklet with descriptions of the trades, apprenticeship programs, working conditions and potential earnings. The booklets also featured a QR code for each career path, linking to an area trade union or training center.

“There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t get a call from someone looking for laborers,” Ricther said. “We need more people in all of these trades and people now are realizing that they can work in these positions, make good money, have great benefits and have no college debt.”

She said the expo is usually an annual event, designed to encourage high school students to purse a construction career. The expo has two sessions each day, Tuesday through Thursday.

Jason Sissom of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 318 said in addition to guiding students through simulations of operating excavators, bulldozers and other heavy equipment, he was talking with teenagers about apprenticeship opportunities.

“We don’t get into very many high schools to recruit so this is about the only way we have to reach them, but it is effective,” he said.

Richter said that in Southern Illinois, the tradespeople represented at the expo are in high demand.

“There’s great opportunity. Unfortunately, we have so many craftsmen that are retiring and we don’t have enough of the younger ones to replace them,” she explained. “We are really trying to share these careers with students.”