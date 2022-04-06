Watch Now: Southern Illinois natives' short film chosen for Christian film fest

A set of twins with Southern Illinois roots whose pandemic pastime was trying their hands at amateur filmmaking are up for international recognition.

“The Tenth,” a 25-minute short film written, produced and directed by Saline County natives Kaleb and Kyler Cook, not only was selected for a screening at the upcoming International Christian Film Festival, but also is nominated for five of the festival’s top awards, including best short film.

The Cook brothers — graduates of Southeastern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale (Kyler in creative writing and Kaleb in cinema and photography) — had never produced a movie before looking for a pandemic project.

“I think both of us were trying to figure out, ‘How do we make the best use of this COVID time when you are just at the house under quarantine and there’s not a lot going on,” Kyler, who now lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan, explained. “We began wondering what if we developed a short film?”

Leaning on their Christian faith – both brothers moved from Southern Illinois to help start new churches in other states – and inspired by “The Chosen,” a smartphone app-driven television series about the life of Jesus, the Cooks set out to develop a story based on the biblical account of the ten plagues during the Exodus.

“We always hear about Moses and Pharaoh, but what if we got really intimate and looked at the lives of two Israelites following God’s instructions in the midst of the plagues?” Kyler shared.

Kyler said he authored the first draft of the screenplay with regular input from Kaleb. Eventually, Kaleb gave Kyler free reign with the final version.

Kaleb, who works in marketing and communications for The Pennsylvania State University, oversaw much of the cinematic efforts as well as the post-production editing. Calling on colleagues in the area with film experience and equipment as well as friends from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Southern Illinois, the film crew was comprised of volunteers.

The entire film was shot in just a few days on location in a barn owned by Kyler’s pastor. In total, the film was produced for about $4,000.

Kaleb said an early decision to hire professional actors was key.

“It was incredible to work with such talented individuals who are absolutely going places,” he said.

He said he was pleased with the final product.

“Looking back, there are always things that you feel could have been improved, but these are the learning experiences that you are paying for as a storyteller, as a director or as a filmmaker,” Kaleb said. “I think I’m still just waiting for people to watch it and say it was terrible, but for the most part, we’ve gotten a lot of positives.”

“The Tenth” was designed simply as a “fun project” for the brothers, but based upon the suggestion of a contact in the Christian film industry, the pair was convinced to submit their project to the International Christian Film Festival.

The Cook brothers couldn’t believe their film was selected for screening and is nominated in four categories: Best Short Film, Best Director (Kaleb and Kyler Cook), Best Lead Actor (Roman Maldonado) and Best Lead Actress (Sara Al-Bazali).

Kaleb called the filmmaking and nomination experience “awesome” and said it has sparked a desire for more projects. Work is underway on another short film and they eventually hope to create an episodic series on the life of David.

The brothers hope to afford to attend the festival, set for early May in Orlando, Florida. Even if they are unable to travel to Orlando, Kaleb is pleased that “The Tenth” has seemingly made a difference.

“As a director, you're just hopeful that it has an impact, which we have heard it has,” he said, recalling a screening with many of the film’s volunteer crew. “There were lots of teary eyes and people who were overwhelmed by it.”

Kyler added, “This is pretty unbelievable. It’s incredible.”

