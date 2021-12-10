Watch now: Southern Illinois region under tornado watch

All of Southern Illinois should brace for significant severe weather Friday night through the early Saturday hours as the National Weather Service is predicting unusual winter weather resulting in “a few strong tornadoes, damaging gusts and large hail.”

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Southern Illinois and parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky to a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk for severe weather.

Moderate severe weather risks such as this is highly unusually for the area, Michael York, a NWS meteorologist, said.

“They’re not very common. A couple or three times a year in a typical year we have a moderate risk,” York said. “This year I don’t know if we’ve had any. A moderate risk implies a fairly widespread severe weather event. Usually it includes the possibility of a few strong tornados and of course large hail and damaging straight-line winds.”

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are likely caused by a cold front moving across the region along with lots of moisture and wind shear in the atmosphere.

The timing of the system covering Southern Illinois will be from around 7 p.m. through 3 a.m.

The thunderstorms are expected to develop by late today into the early evening across Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and possibly West Kentucky.

They will continue through the overnight hours crossing into Indiana and western Kentucky, NWS said.

Outside of the thunderstorms, strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening into early Saturday morning.

A couple long-track tornadoes are highly possible as well.

“Nighttime tornadoes are one of the biggest problems because they happen when people are normally asleep,” York said. “We recommend having a means of being woken up at night by a weather radio. Then you can take some protective actions.”

The greatest tornado threat is close to the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, near Cairo, according to NWS.

It is advised that you have multiple means of receiving weather updates throughout the storm and that you have a safety plan in place.

The main message emergency officials have for those residing in the Southern Illinois region, which is expecting severe weather and hazardous conditions, is to be aware.

Ryan Buckingham, a fire chief and the Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County, said it is important people remain cognizant of their surroundings.

“Some of these storms are going to be moving at a very high rate of speed. So one thing you're going to want to do is monitor the conditions around you, have a way, multiple ways actually to receive watch and warning information, and then seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued, or your conditions change around you,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham said in these winter month storms, the storm is moving faster than it usually would and sometimes the warnings can’t keep up with them, which is why it is important to remain aware.

If someone is living in a home without a basement, Buckingham said the best way to seek shelter is to move to a sturdy structure away from doors and windows and to put as much material as possible between yourself and the outside.

Rebecca Clark, a communications manager with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said it is important to have a plan in place.

“So know what you would do the personal protective measures that you would take under a watch under warning. Specifically, know where he will go when a warning is issued. A warning means it's time to take cover,” Clark said. “So if you live in a more mobile home, know where you would go, where's the closest storm shelter for your area, whether it be a church, or community building, know those places where you would go now before the storm hits. And most importantly, always make sure that you have more than one way to receive emergency alerts and notifications.”

Clark said resources for storm preparedness and disaster relief can be found at ready.illinois.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0