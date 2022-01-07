Watch now: Southern Illinois rental cabins make for iconic stays

Twenty years ago, if one were to number the cabins available for short-term rental in Southern Illinois, the count would stop at about 100.

“I would say it would be quadruple if not five times that now,” said Allison Hasler, owner of Southern Illinois Vacation Rentals, a property management company handling rental cabins and other vacation units in the region. “It has just skyrocketed.”

Simply put, rental cabins are big business in Southern Illinois, especially when their role in tourism is considered.

“It’s such a big piece of the pie,” Hasler said. “At first, you think, ‘Oh, it’s just a place for someone to lay their head,’ but the cabin rental industry is about experience and enhances the tourism in the area as whole.”

From primitive log cabins in the woods to luxury accommodations for entire families featuring gourmet kitchens, hot tubs and entertainment centers, a growing group of entrepreneurs is giving visitors experiences they never forget.

“People come down – and I say down because most of our guests are from northern Illinois – and they want to detach, to spend time in nature, visit the wineries and the outdoors and really be in a slower-pace life for a few days,” she said.

Despite the increasing number of units available in the region, cabin operators say they often have waiting lists for those wanting to book stays.

“Even with all of the newer cabins and new operators, I have not seen any drop-off in business, even with increased competition,” explained Jim Morgan, owner of Woodland Cabins near Carbondale. “We just continue to set records year after year.”

Morgan said the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a boost for the rental cabin industry. After a drastic drop-off at the beginning of shutdowns in March 2020, reservations rebounded and have not slowed, he said.

“In the middle of April 2020, it went crazy and we’ve seen higher occupancies ever since. I think it was because rental cabins are more isolated and a lot of them have touchless check-in and check-out and I think vacation rentals in general, whether in Southern Illinois or in the mountains or at the beach, have all done well. COVID has been good for rentals,” he said.

Both Morgan and Hasler said the cabins have been a good complement to other area attractions including wineries, outdoor activities and the Shawnee National Forest.

These iconic places including rental cabins are part of the Southern Illinois 100 – the icons of our region. Learn more at www.thesouthern.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0