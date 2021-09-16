Watch Now: TheSouthern.com rolls out a new look

A fresh new look has arrived at thesouthern.com — and we’re excited to roll out some major enhancements.

Starting today, you’ll notice the site has a cleaner, uncluttered feel compared to our previous platform.

This upgrade puts the reader first and uses advanced technology to highlight local news stories that matter most to the individual user as they navigate the site. You can expect more of what you want, with content that’s customized to your interests.

This overhaul took after several months of work and it is an enormous upgrade — with visual-rich multimedia and engaging news stories that brings you, the reader, closer to the events that you care most about.

One thing that hasn't changed: Our award-winning team's dedication to local news. Here, we'll continue to bring you critical investigative and watchdog journalism; timely stories about SIU and other local institutions of higher learning; features on nonprofits, businesses and personalities of the region; high school and college sports coverage; and entertainment news.

We believe video journalism is a key component to getting you closer to the stories, the newsmakers, and the personalities that make living and working here in Southern Illinois a great experience.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from around the region, the state, the country and the globe.

There are podcasts and live weather radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.

The rebuilt thesouthern.com is dynamic and responsive, powered by engaging and relevant journalism and storytelling.

If you’re not a subscriber, please take this opportunity, especially during the excitement of the news website redesign, to become a full-access subscriber or a digital subscriber.

You can do so by visiting https://thesouthern.com/members/join/.

Your subscription supports local journalism — the news that matters most.

Want to provide feedback?

Email lauren.cross@thesouthern.com or call 618-351-5807.

