Watch now: Video shows struggle before deputy's shooting of inmate at Southern Illinois courthouse

Caution: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some viewers. The Illinois State Police has released footage of Tuesday's incident at the the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mt. Vernon in which a deputy shot an inmate who allegedly grabbed for another officer's gun.

MOUNT VERNON — Illinois State Police have released video footage amid their investigation into a shooting between an officer and an inmate at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Members of the inmates' family have been afforded the opportunity to view the video prior to this release, ISP said.

A sheriff's deputy reportedly shot and injured an inmate at the County Courthouse after the inmate allegedly grabbed another officer's firearm, ISP said. 

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation (Zone 7) was requested by the county sheriff's department to investigate the officer's shooting of the inmate, according to a news release.

Preliminary information indicates that a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was transporting Fredrick Goss, 55, an inmate, to the courtroom for a jury trial.

jefferson co courthouse shooting.png

Illinois State Police have released video footage amid their investigation into a shooting between an officer and an inmate at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Tuesday.

While in the sally port of the courthouse, Goss was unhandcuffed by the correctional officer, as Goss was not to appear before the jury in restraints, the release stated.

After the handcuffs were removed, Goss was transferred from the transport vehicle into a wheelchair, ISP said. 

Goss allegedly grabbed the correctional officer’s sidearm and after a struggle, disarmed the correctional officer, ISP said.

During the continued struggle for the firearm, a round was discharged.

A Jefferson County Sherriff’s Deputy assigned to court house security observed the incident on the sally port surveillance camera and went to the sally port to aid the correctional officer, ISP said. 

The deputy discharged his firearm, striking Goss. Goss was transported to an area hospital and eventually transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation conducted by ISP DCI Zone 7 and is under review by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney's Office.

Any additional information related to this investigation will be released by JCSA.

