Watch now: When to expect freezing rain on Wednesday

In the Carbondale area, rain is expected to change to sleet around noon on Wednesday, said Matt Holiner, meteorologist for The Southern. The freezing rain will be followed by sleet and snow. Between 3 and 9 inches of snow is possible.

Heavy snow, ice and high wind gusts are expected in other parts of the state. Pritzker on Tuesday deployed the Illinois National Guard, State Police and 1,800 snow plows.

Elsewhere, St. Louis Lambert International Airport had cancelled 120 scheduled Wednesday departures, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. Amtrak also shuttered routes.

It's a rapid changeover from Tuesday, when temperatures were in the 60s in Southern Illinois.

While Carbondale and the surrounding areas are not the areas that will likely see the most snow, there is still cause for concern surrounding the storm. The freezing rain is one of the bigger areas of concern as it can cause ice on the roadways especially around near bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

“I think some of the headlines usually focus on who's going to get the highest snow total and it's not going to be Southern Illinois, but the impacts are going to be the same,” said Holiner, the chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises. “Just because you're not seeing as much snow you have to remember there's going to be more ice in the area and more sleet. The roads, even if there's not as much snow on them, there's going to be more sleet and ice on the road. There’s going to be just as many problems on the road, it's going to be dangerous to be on the road once it starts going to start a little bit later.”

Carbondale is under a Winter Storm Watch until 6 a.m. Friday.

Holiner said people should avoid traveling.

“The biggest thing we want to stress to people is really Wednesday afternoon, through Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday, if you don't have to be on the roads, please don't,” Holiner said. “If you do have to venture out if an emergency pops up just know you're going to have to be really careful. It’s going to be hazardous with the ice on the roads and snow then on top of that once we get that Thursday. It's a situation where you might not make it to your destination. There’s a possibility you could become stranded. Because of that, if you do have to travel, absolutely, make sure you take your cell phone with you and make sure you have a good charge on the cell phone.”

Carbondale Director of Operations Robert Hardin also said if you must travel, drive slower and allow more space in front of you.

Motorists also are asked to not park on streets.

Officials have readied trucks and equipment. On Wednesday, "all the trucks will be loaded and parked inside, ready to hit the road. We call in the crew when typically, the first trucks are leaving within about 30 minutes from wherever we call.”

