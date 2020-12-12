Watch Now: Williamson County residents gather to honor life of 11-year-old Jade Beasley

MARION — It was a solemn night at the Williamson County Fairgrounds as more than 100 community members gathered to pay tribute to the life of 11-year-old Jade Beasley, who prosecutors say was stabbed to death in her home on Dec. 5.
The Rev. Darrell Wimberly, the dean of students and a coach at Marion High, led the group in prayer and offered words of comfort.
“This is not something that anyone is ever prepared for,” he said. “However, we’re here as a community that comes together to support a family in a great time of need.”
People sang and lit candles in the little girl’s honor. They made signs that said such things as “Taken too soon; we will always love you,” and “The joy and happiness Jade brought into our lives will never be forgotten.”
The signs, as well as a large-screen projector, included photos of dimple-cheeked Jade smiling and laughing, eating ice cream, posing in a pretty red Christmas dress and putting a letter to Santa inside a big mailbox destined for the North Pole.
Family friend Cassie Gossett said she organized the candlelight vigil to show the family that the community is standing behind them in their time of grief. Jade was a sixth grader at Marion Junior High, and Gossett’s daughter attended school with her. The tragic loss of Jade has touched everyone who knew her, she said.
Support Local Journalism
Julia Bevely, the live-in partner of Jade’s father, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to Jade’s death. State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti previously said that law enforcement responded to a 911 call on Dec. 5 at her home on Songbird Road in rural Williamson County placed by Bevely. Upon arrival, they found Jade deceased with multiple stab wounds.
Bevely originally reported to law enforcement that she had left the house for a short while and returned to find Jade hurt and an unidentified man fleeing the scene. Zanotti said further investigation revealed the story to be false. Bevely is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $2 million bond.
As a pastor, Wimberly said he lacked the words that would bring comfort to the family in such a horrible tragedy. Instead, he said he could only lean on the words of Jesus Christ. “As the song says, there is peace in Christ,” he said, at the conclusion of a musical number.
“If we learn anything from this tragedy,” he added, “it’s to love people while we have time, it’s to inquire about how people are doing while we have time.”
As an administrator, Wimberly said he doesn’t always know what goes on with his students the night before they come to school. “But every decision that I make is based on trying to understand that.” He implored the group to “come together as a community” and “lift this family up.”
“Be with them,” he said. “Because they really need us at this time.”
Photos: Williamson County residents gather to honor life of 11-year-old Jade Beasley
It was a solemn night at the Williamson County Fairgrounds as more than 100 community members gathered to pay tribute to the life of 11-year-old Jade Beasley, who prosecutors say was stabbed to death in her home on Dec. 5.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.