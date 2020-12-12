Watch Now: Williamson County residents gather to honor life of 11-year-old Jade Beasley

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Julia Bevely, the live-in partner of Jade’s father, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to Jade’s death. State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti previously said that law enforcement responded to a 911 call on Dec. 5 at her home on Songbird Road in rural Williamson County placed by Bevely. Upon arrival, they found Jade deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Bevely originally reported to law enforcement that she had left the house for a short while and returned to find Jade hurt and an unidentified man fleeing the scene. Zanotti said further investigation revealed the story to be false. Bevely is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $2 million bond.

As a pastor, Wimberly said he lacked the words that would bring comfort to the family in such a horrible tragedy. Instead, he said he could only lean on the words of Jesus Christ. “As the song says, there is peace in Christ,” he said, at the conclusion of a musical number.

“If we learn anything from this tragedy,” he added, “it’s to love people while we have time, it’s to inquire about how people are doing while we have time.”