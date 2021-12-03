Watch Now: Wineries pop the cork on Southern Illinois icons

Southern Illinois is synonymous with wine and wineries. Nearly two dozen vineyards and wineries can be found throughout the region – not only providing great times and tastes, but also making a significant economic impact.
In addition to the wineries themselves, which directly employ dozens of Southern Illinoisans, the area’s wineries attract thousands of visitors each year.
Brandy Nance, executive director of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, said affiliated businesses — including shuttle services, fruit growers, artisan shops, rental cabins and restaurants — all rely on the success of wineries.
And successful, they are.
“Grapes that are grown here are really unique and produce some unique wines which have participated in national and international wine competitions – and have brought home a variety of awards,” Nance said, adding some have placed in statewide and national “invitation-only” competitions.
The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail began in 1995 with just three wineries, she explained. In the year since, the industry has grown, leading the region to become Illinois’ first recognized American viticultural area.
“They got together and really saw that there could be a great tourism impact if they were to work together,” Nance said. “Today, there is really a wide variety of experiences for visitors and we look forward to continued growth.”
A 2019 study commissioned by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance showed that visitors to the states wineries and vineyards spent an estimated $1.09 billion, generating about 5,700 full-time jobs — paying about $167 million in wages and benefits while contributing $381.4 million in economic activity to the state. Much of that impact comes from the lower one-third of the state.
“The Wine Trail is really a driving force for Southern Illinois,” she said.
Vineyards and Wine
VINEYARDS AND WINE: Mike and Lisa Gentsch play backgammon while waiting for the eclipse to arrive, and also while waiting on the wine sales to begin at Blue Sky Winery on Aug. 21, 2017.
BIG MUDDY FILM FESTIVAL: Audience members remain seated after a showing of "Future Weather", a film set in Southern Illinois, for a question and answer session with writer and director Jenny Deller, a Carbondale native, during a Big Muddy Film Festival at the SIU Student Center in Carbondale. (Aaron Eisenhauer / The Southern)
MOUND CITY NATIONAL CEMETERY: A headstone at Mound City National Cemetery shows the abbreviation U.S.C.T., which stands for United States Colored Troops, the name given to African-American soldiers who served in the Civil War.
Photos: 'The Southern Illinois 100' Part 5 - Iconic Symbols of Our Region
Vineyards and Wine
VINEYARDS AND WINE: Mike and Lisa Gentsch play backgammon while waiting for the eclipse to arrive, and also while waiting on the wine sales to begin at Blue Sky Winery on Aug. 21, 2017.
Boating
BOATING: Boats are pictured at the dock at Crab Orchard Lake during the 2020 Buddy Bass fishing tournament.
Cardboard Boats
CARDBOARD BOATS: The SS Tina runs into problems with wind in the first heat of aGreat Cardboard Boat Regatta at Campus Lake at SIU.
Flooding
FLOODING: High water covers portions of Illinois 3 north of McClure in this Southern Illinoisan file photo.
BIG MUDDY FILM FESTIVAL
BIG MUDDY FILM FESTIVAL: Audience members remain seated after a showing of "Future Weather", a film set in Southern Illinois, for a question and answer session with writer and director Jenny Deller, a Carbondale native, during a Big Muddy Film Festival at the SIU Student Center in Carbondale. (Aaron Eisenhauer / The Southern)
Marion Penitentiary
FEDERAL PENITENTIARY: Barbed wire surrounds the Marion Federal Penitentiary.
Mound City National Cemetery
MOUND CITY NATIONAL CEMETERY: A headstone at Mound City National Cemetery shows the abbreviation U.S.C.T., which stands for United States Colored Troops, the name given to African-American soldiers who served in the Civil War.
DOUGHBOY STATUE
DOUGHBOY STATUE: The doughboy statue along North Park Avenue in Herrin stands as a tribute to those who fought in World War I. The statue is pictured in 2014.
Fort de Chartres State Historic Site (copy)
FORT DE CHARTRES: For a step back in time in one of the most beautiful areas of Southern Illinois, visit Fort de Chartres State Historic Site just outside of Prairie du Rocher.
WSRC
The Grand American, held at Sparta's World Shooting and Recreational Complex the last 10 years, pumps $10-12 million into the local economy each year.
