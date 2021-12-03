Watch Now: Wineries pop the cork on Southern Illinois icons

Southern Illinois is synonymous with wine and wineries. Nearly two dozen vineyards and wineries can be found throughout the region – not only providing great times and tastes, but also making a significant economic impact.

In addition to the wineries themselves, which directly employ dozens of Southern Illinoisans, the area’s wineries attract thousands of visitors each year.

Brandy Nance, executive director of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, said affiliated businesses — including shuttle services, fruit growers, artisan shops, rental cabins and restaurants — all rely on the success of wineries.

And successful, they are.

“Grapes that are grown here are really unique and produce some unique wines which have participated in national and international wine competitions – and have brought home a variety of awards,” Nance said, adding some have placed in statewide and national “invitation-only” competitions.

The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail began in 1995 with just three wineries, she explained. In the year since, the industry has grown, leading the region to become Illinois’ first recognized American viticultural area.

“They got together and really saw that there could be a great tourism impact if they were to work together,” Nance said. “Today, there is really a wide variety of experiences for visitors and we look forward to continued growth.”

A 2019 study commissioned by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance showed that visitors to the states wineries and vineyards spent an estimated $1.09 billion, generating about 5,700 full-time jobs — paying about $167 million in wages and benefits while contributing $381.4 million in economic activity to the state. Much of that impact comes from the lower one-third of the state.

“The Wine Trail is really a driving force for Southern Illinois,” she said.

