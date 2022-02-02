Watch now: Winter storm hits Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — Wednesday began with temperatures above freezing as Southern Illinoisans waited for temperatures to drop and bring freezing rain and sleet.

Many schools and businesses announced they would close early, trying to stay ahead of the predicted winter storm, which dumped heavy snow in the central and northern parts of the state.

Southern Illinois University, which is usually slow to cancel classes, announced it would close at 2 p.m. The campus is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Friday, but officials said they would monitor the situation through Friday to see if additional closures were necessary.

John A. Logan College announced it would close the campus and Logan Fitness at 3 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday. Staff and faculty were encouraged to avoid campus.

Other elementary and junior and senior high school suspended their activities Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of winter weather.

Joshua Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School, sent an email at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday announcing that all Johnson County schools would close at 1:30 p.m., with New Simpson Hill School dismissing at 1:45 p.m.

At about 4 p.m., Stafford was still seeing rain in Vienna with no freezing rain or sleet.

“It was 63 down here yesterday, and it’s just still raining,” Stafford said.

Stafford likes to see kids safe at school. He knows they are warm and fed, in addition to learning. Teachers and staff also have things they need to teach or do at school.

“It is a very difficult decision when to close school. One of the best, safest place for kids is at school,” Stafford said.

He added that it is hard for parents who cannot leave work to make sure their children are safe, too.

When weather comes in the evening, it’s easier to determine when to cancel school. The current storm was hitting the area earlier.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said sleet was covering the ground Wednesday afternoon.

“Everybody’s talking about four to six inches of snow coming. We have our crews on the streets. They’ve been out since about noon,” Alongi said.

He was at John A. Logan College in Carterville and returned to his office about 11 a.m. When he left the office at 12:30 p.m., a lot of sleet was on the ground.

Matt Holiner, a meteorologist for The Southern Illinoisan, said sleet is definitely better than freezing rain, but it is still slick.

Sleet is something that is not that easy to get. Holiner said the conditions have to be just right, and they were Wednesday. He predicted a slowing or stop in precipitation in the early evening. Another low pressure front would bring more precipitation later in the evening.

“It will switch over to snow overnight, but when? By morning, snow will be falling,” Holiner said.

Northern parts of Southern Illinois should expect to have 1 to 2 inches of sleet covered by four to six inches of snow. The heaviest snow is predicted overnight into Thursday morning.

He added that the winter storm warning is in effect to 12 a.m. Friday. He said because snow is still in the forecast that might change.

Holiner also warned everyone to drive carefully. Temperatures will continue to drop Friday, making driving conditions slick. Temperatures are forecasted to be near freezing on Saturday. Holiner said that Saturday be a better day to venture out because major roads should be cleared.

Closer to Kentucky, freezing rain will replace the sleet. Holiner reminded everyone that no vehicle is safe on ice.

In addition to precipitation, the wind will pick up. Holiner said gusts could reach 40 mph. The wind is forecasted to end Friday.

Holiner said there is a “lot more fun to be had” before the winter storm is over.

