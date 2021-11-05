Watch now: Yellow Quatro's Cups — a regional icon kicks off our 'Southern Illinois 100' list

Every time Travis Foster reaches for a cup, he thinks of Southern Illinois.

That’s because right there in the most-used kitchen cabinet of his State College, Pennsylvania home is Foster’s collection of yellow stadium cups from Quatro’s Pizza in Carbondale.

“They remind me of growing up in Goreville,” Foster, who has lived in Pennsylvania for eight years. “I think most of us from Southern Illinois either has a collection of them or immediately recognizes them.”

That’s been the case for 40 years, ever since Quatro’s owner Steve Payne decided to serve soft drinks at the pizzeria in yellow cups as a short-term way of marketing the restaurant.

“I figured it would be a year or two program; one and done, but they’ve just kept going,” Payne said.

He explained that a couple of decisions four decades ago have proven to be monumental: first, he select a premium grade of cup that is stronger and more durable. Second, he made a then-seemingly-too-expensive decision to go with an “oddball” color instead of the standard and less expensive white.

“It’s really paid off,” he explained.

Payne estimates Quatro’s annual cup distribution averages about 50,000 each year. That makes approximately 2 million yellow cups – not just in Southern Illinois or even State College, Pennsylvania, but all over the world. He said he has heard of Quatro’s cups being used in Australia, Bangladesh, China and dozens of other nations.

Southern Illinois Icons

The yellow cups have become a sort of symbol of Southern Illinois. In fact, when asked to name something with an identity practically synonymous with the region, the drinkware always makes the list, as do dozens of other icons, items, people and places – Little Grand Canyon, Popeye, salukis and peaches, for example.

Southern Illinois has lots to be proud of; so much, in fact, that the newspaper is compiling what we are calling the “Southern Illinois 100.”

It’s a list of things that simply say, “Southern Illinois.”

We will be introducing ten icons each week with a special video online at www.thesouthern.com. Visit the website today and discover the first selections for the 'Southern Illinois 100.'

Think you have an idea worth adding to this list? Email reporter Les O'Dell at les.odell@thesouthern.com.

