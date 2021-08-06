Wayne and Michelle Sirles have brought Rendleman Orchards, their farm into 21st century

MS: Rendleman Orchards has practiced land conservation for generations. We’ve used cover crops on our farm for generations due to highly erodible land. And all of our vegetables have been no-till, including our pumpkin fields and U-pick patch.

The use of crop protectants is something we also take very seriously. We select products that are as ecofriendly as possible and we are very conscientious about when we apply protectants to impact pollinators as little as possible.

As good stewards of the land and business owners, we are always looking at new options that are both good for the business and good for the environment. Right now we are especially interested in the potential of using solar power on the farm and the emerging carbon credit market.

MB: Obviously pollinators are important to the business of producing fruits and vegetables, what else are you doing to help the butterflies and the bees?