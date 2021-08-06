Wayne and Michelle Sirles have brought Rendleman Orchards, their farm into 21st century

The history of Rendleman Orchards dates back to 1873 when John and Isabelle Rendleman settled near Alto Pass and established an 88-acre family farm.
The small farm evolved over the years, establishing orchards in the early 1900s and eventually growing to over 800 acres that included orchards, vegetable fields, forestland, and several acres devoted to seasonal flower production and pollinator habitat.
The farm has remained in the family and Wayne Sirles, along with his wife Michelle, are the fifth generation to be growing fruit on the farm. The couple has literally brought the farm into the 21st century and they are working hard to be leaders in local and sustainable food production.
Mike Baltz: What’s the short version of the Wayne and Michelle story?
Michelle Sirles: Wayne and I met in our last semester at SIU, in the late 1980s. After graduation I went to St. Louis to work in graphic design and Wayne took his degree in Agriculture back to the family farm. We dated long-distance and it wasn’t long before we got married and I moved back to Southern Illinois. Wayne was full-time in the orchard business and I worked off the farm before joining the business full-time alongside Wayne in 2014 as the fifth generation of his family to continue fruit growing in Southern Illinois.
MB: What are some of the things that you'all are doing that are examples of being 'green farmers'?
MS: Rendleman Orchards has practiced land conservation for generations. We’ve used cover crops on our farm for generations due to highly erodible land. And all of our vegetables have been no-till, including our pumpkin fields and U-pick patch.
The use of crop protectants is something we also take very seriously. We select products that are as ecofriendly as possible and we are very conscientious about when we apply protectants to impact pollinators as little as possible.
As good stewards of the land and business owners, we are always looking at new options that are both good for the business and good for the environment. Right now we are especially interested in the potential of using solar power on the farm and the emerging carbon credit market.
MB: Obviously pollinators are important to the business of producing fruits and vegetables, what else are you doing to help the butterflies and the bees?
MS: We started creating habitat specifically for pollinators a few years ago, but this current 2021 season we have greatly expanded our pollinator efforts. We have four acres in flower fields and an additional 6 acres of fallow land we have planted as pollinator habitats. These pollinator mixes we’ve planted provides food for all types of bee species, which helps the overall bee population in our region.
MB: What can people in Southern Illinois do to support farmers that are trying to be the green change they want to see in the world?
MS: Buy local produce direct from farmers, when you can, and ask produce managers at grocery stores to buy from local farms!
The fewer miles your fruits and vegetables travel from farm-to-table, the better those fruits and vegetables are for you and the planet. Local produce is picked at the peak of ripeness, is likely being grown responsibly, and has a tiny carbon footprint compared to an apple from New Zealand or grapes from Chile, for example.
It’s also important to support local farmers because the pandemic has shown that produce needs to be grown all over the county, not just in a few places. We all need to be able to get food close to home!