WDBX got creative with the COVID shutdown, but is looking for ways to fill a fundraising gap

“If they dropped off it would be difficult to run the station,” she said.

Will Stephens has hosted The Electric Blues Hours for nearly two decades on WDBX and he said while he had never produced his show from home, his experience running WXAN in Ava gave him a leg up.

Part of the excitement of radio, particularly community radio, is the live element, and Stephens said he was proud that, even though his show was pre-recorded, it still had a live feel to it.

“The only way the show felt different was that it was a tighter production. I can edit my mistakes when pre-producing,” Stephens said in a written response Tuesday.

Stephens said it was important to him to do what it took to keep his slot filled.

“I have always wanted the Blues Show to be a familiar consistent thing that people could enjoy, if only for 5 or 10 minutes, or for the (whole) 2 hours,” Stephens wrote. “Keeping the show going I think helped a few people find some mental relief in something that wasn't asking anything from them.”