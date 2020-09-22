WDBX got creative with the COVID shutdown, but is looking for ways to fill a fundraising gap

CARBONDALE — When COVID-19 came to town and shut much of the local economy down, WDBX community radio did what it’s always done — found a way to make due and get through a tough situation.
Kendall Boysen wasn’t even a year into her gig as station manager for the 24-year-old community radio mainstay at 91.1 FM when the world was turned upside down by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But, a resourceful, tech-forward thinker, Boysen said she had to find a way to keep the station, which is run primarily by volunteers, up and going. This meant scaling back to a skeleton crew while finding ways to produce quality radio in a COVID-concious way.
“(I) wanted to provide a way for them to continue to do what they wanted to do,” Boysen said. “I didn’t want to take that away and shut the doors and put on some sort of elevator music.”
So, she devised a way for volunteer radio hosts to make shows from home and send them in using online servers. But, she said, when that wasn’t possible, the host would send in a Spotify streaming playlist for her to play. But, there was something Boysen said she would not do.
“We didn’t talk for them,” she said.
Boysen was both practical and philosophical about the need to keep her hosts on the air — she knows how important the shows are to some of the on-air personalities. But there was more to it than just that.
“If they dropped off it would be difficult to run the station,” she said.
Will Stephens has hosted The Electric Blues Hours for nearly two decades on WDBX and he said while he had never produced his show from home, his experience running WXAN in Ava gave him a leg up.
Part of the excitement of radio, particularly community radio, is the live element, and Stephens said he was proud that, even though his show was pre-recorded, it still had a live feel to it.
“The only way the show felt different was that it was a tighter production. I can edit my mistakes when pre-producing,” Stephens said in a written response Tuesday.
Stephens said it was important to him to do what it took to keep his slot filled.
“I have always wanted the Blues Show to be a familiar consistent thing that people could enjoy, if only for 5 or 10 minutes, or for the (whole) 2 hours,” Stephens wrote. “Keeping the show going I think helped a few people find some mental relief in something that wasn't asking anything from them.”
With this remote work, Boysen said she and others were also able to streamline mundane, everyday tasks — she said this kind of improved workflow is something that will likely stick around after COVID has passed. But, she said, there is another lingering COVID artifact that could rear its head. Typically, Boysen said, the station has two on-air pledge drives and four live fundraising events that cover much of its fundraising needs throughout the year.
However, this year the station had one live event and only half a pledge drive — COVID-19 came when it was midstream with its first drive of the year, and Boysen said it didn’t seem appropriate to be asking for money at that moment.
She said if the difference isn’t made up this year, it could pose serious problems for the station in the long term.
“There’s definitely a danger because it did hit us financially really hard,” Boysen said of the possibility of the station going off the air.
Even with all the heavy talk, Boysen was upbeat and remained hopeful. She looked forward to the station being the recipient of donations during the regular Closed Mic Night Facebook event. Held every Tuesday, Closed Mic Night is the extension of Tres Hombres’ Open Mic Night, which was a staple for local musicians every Tuesday. The event went online when bars were closed because of the virus. Musicians now play songs live on Facebook and each week they ask for donations to a designated group or charitable organization. Oct. 6 will be WDBX’s turn.
Boysen said she had a motto in the thick of the pandemic shutdown, but she said it certainly still applies.
“Stay positive. Stay on the air,” Boysen said.
