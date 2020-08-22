'We really need help': Pandemic's economic effects put The Varsity's future in jeopardy

“If we cease to be, we would be robbing people of their tangible ability to connect with their memories, but also rob people of the ability to make tangible future memories,” Colombo said.

Colombo, like Recine and Robbins, said the situation is serious — The Varsity needs between $3,000 and $4,000 a month just to keep the lights on and keep the antique building healthy.

“Caring for an 80-year-old building is not low cost,” Robbins said. But, as much as it costs, it is still cheaper than the alternative.

“If we were to mothball, the recovery from that is more expensive than … caring for the building,” Robbins said.

For now, The Varsity has been able to host regular online events through its YouTube channel, and there are some donations coming from that. Recine said every little bit helps. She recalled one donor apologizing that they could only donate $100 or $200. But, Recine told them that they paid the water bill, which is significant.