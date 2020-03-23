We want to hear from you: How are you handling the pandemic?

We can all agree that these are difficult times.

Everyone has been called upon to make sacrifices, but some of us far more than others. Front-line workers continue to put themselves in harm’s way so that we can have access to the things we need to carry on, albeit in modified fashion.

Others have lost their jobs as businesses have been forced to close. With that comes new worries for people about how to keep up with all the bills that are still due, and whether a job will be waiting for them at the end of this.

Yet some of these same folks are the ones out volunteering to check on senior citizens, sew face masks, and provide inspiration in countless creative ways even while suffering through their own hardships.

We want to tell the stories of these everyday heroes.

Let us know what you and your neighbors are doing to make the world a better place during this uncertain time. Comment below, send us a private message on Facebook or email news@thesouthern.com with the subject line: Making a Difference. Please include your name, a contact number where we can reach you, and a good time to call.

