Weather delays delivery of Friday's print edition, but you can read paper online

A Northern cardinal rests on a bird feeder as the snow falls on Thursday outside of Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Due to weather-related conditions stretching across the Midwest, delivery of the Friday edition will be delayed. The plan is to have the Friday paper delivered on Saturday, with delivery of our weekend edition.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. The safety of our carriers is our priority.

In the meantime, you can read a digital version of our print newspaper — our e-edition — at https://thesouthern.com/eedition/ 

To sign up for a digital membership, visit https://thesouthern.com/members/join/

