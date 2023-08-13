The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…