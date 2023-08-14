Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
