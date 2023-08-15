Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…