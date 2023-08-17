Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
