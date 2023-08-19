The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
