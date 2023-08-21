The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 114. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings o…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today…