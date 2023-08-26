The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings o…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makin…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makin…