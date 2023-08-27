The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
