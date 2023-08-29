Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …