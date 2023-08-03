Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 11:53 PM CDT until THU 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
