Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
