The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 100. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…