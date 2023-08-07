Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…