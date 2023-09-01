Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. W…