Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
