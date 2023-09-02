Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
