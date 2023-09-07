It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
