It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.