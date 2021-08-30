Web developer's Illinois COVID vaccination map breaks it down by zip code

A Belleville-area web developer has developed a new way of looking at COVID-19 vaccination rates across Illinois: a map showing immunization rates by zip code.
Dick Slackman, owner of Shiloh, Illinois-based Tenby Technologies, told The Southern he built the map to help him better grasp the rates across geography.
“I saw a webinar about COVID-19 and they showed this big spreadsheet of vaccination rates. It was interesting, but I really couldn't envision one zip code versus another; I didn’t understand the geographic relationships,” he said.
Wanting to discover if there were any geographic relationships or commonalities, Slackman decided to use a data set with vaccination rates available on the Illinois Department of Public Health website and overlaid the data with an Illinois zip code map.
“I wondered if there were patterns with the areas that had high vaccination rates and the areas that had very low vaccination rates. I wondered why,” he said.
Slackman said the map, which took him “three or four hours” to develop, does show some patterns. The map was last updated on Friday.
“It’s easy to see that the zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates in the Metro East are generally the poorest,” he wrote on a LinkedIn post about the map.
He said a number of people have commented on the map and shared it on social media.
“I think people have been interested in it because it is a different way of looking at things. I don’t share one side or the other, it’s just a statement of fact,” he said.
A look at the map shoes vaccination rates vary widely even within a single municipality or community.
For example, Carbondale’s 62901 zip code — which encompasses most of the city and areas to the east of the city, north of Route 13 — shows 37.1% of adults are fully vaccinated. The 62903 area (southwest of Carbondale) reports 43.41% fully vaccinated and 62902 (areas south of Crab Orchard Lake) with a rate just under 51%.
The darkest green on the map – showing the highest level of vaccinations – is Alto Pass with a fully vaccinated rate of 66.53%. Conversely, the lightest area on the map in the region marks the 62957 zip code area which serves McClure and East Cape Girardeau with 8.49% vaccinated.
Other zip code areas of note in the region include 62274 (the Pinckneyville area) at 39.48% vaccinated, 62812 (Benton) reporting 33.33% vaccinated, 62918 (Carterville) with 46.01% vaccinated, 62946 (the Harrisburg area) reporting a vaccination rate of 34.09%, 62948 (Herrin) at 36.57%, 62958 (Makanda) at 56.57%, 62959 (Marion) with 36.62% vaccinated and 62966 (Murphysboro) at 41.19%.
Statewide, 61.3% of all Illinoisans age 18 and over have been fully vaccinated.
