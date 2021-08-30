Web developer's Illinois COVID vaccination map breaks it down by zip code

A Belleville-area web developer has developed a new way of looking at COVID-19 vaccination rates across Illinois: a map showing immunization rates by zip code.

Dick Slackman, owner of Shiloh, Illinois-based Tenby Technologies, told The Southern he built the map to help him better grasp the rates across geography.

“I saw a webinar about COVID-19 and they showed this big spreadsheet of vaccination rates. It was interesting, but I really couldn't envision one zip code versus another; I didn’t understand the geographic relationships,” he said.

Wanting to discover if there were any geographic relationships or commonalities, Slackman decided to use a data set with vaccination rates available on the Illinois Department of Public Health website and overlaid the data with an Illinois zip code map.

“I wondered if there were patterns with the areas that had high vaccination rates and the areas that had very low vaccination rates. I wondered why,” he said.

Slackman said the map, which took him “three or four hours” to develop, does show some patterns. The map was last updated on Friday.

