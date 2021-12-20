Webinar series to help businesses be green

Can small business be both profitable and environmentally conscience? An upcoming webinar series aims to prove that companies can not only be green, but make more “green” by doing so.

Climate Economy Education Inc., a non-profit based in Makanda, and the Illinois Green Business Association are teaming up to offer a four-part webinar series in February to show area businesses why sustainability is important and how operating costs can be lowered by going green.

Webinars are scheduled for 10 a.m. each Thursday in February.

The Feb. 3 session, “What is ‘Sustainable Business’ and Why Does it Matter?” will look at consumers’ interest in green businesses and explore ways to become more sustainable. On Feb. 10, the webinar, “Increasing Profit Margins by Reducing Energy and Water Use,” will show how conservation practices can reduce energy use by up to 30% and reduce costs.

The Feb. 17 “Waste Less & Save Money with the Three “R”s and Green Purchasing” session will show ways to reduce, reuse and recycle both in production and purchasing. The final session, set for Feb. 24, “Get Recognized for your Sustainability Efforts,” will teach participants on available sustainability certifications and recognition programs for green businesses.

President and CEO of Climate Economy Education Amy McMorrow-Hunter said the webinar series will explore ways that businesses can work to be greener.

“There are really practical things that businesses can do today,” she explained. “There are business models that are good for the climate economy and humanity as well as the bottom line. We really want to help local business thrive with renewable energy, water efficiency and pollution prevention.”

The webinars will also cover how Southern Illinois businesses can gain recognition for their efforts through the Illinois Green Business Association, a nonprofit that helps businesses find profitability in sustainability.

“Small businesses have significant opportunities to lower operating costs and increase resiliency through green practices,” Cassie Carroll, director of the Illinois Green Business Association, said in a media release about the webinar series. “Green businesses not only benefit directly, but they also contribute to healthier communities and are seen as leaders by their customers.

McMorrow-Hunter explained businesses can benefit from the series and by becoming more sustainable in their business practices.

“They're going to save money and they're going to increase the efficiency of their operations,” she said. They're going to waste less and they're going to build ties with the community by having a stronger community presence and really showing that they're invested in the success of the entire community,”

McMorrow-Hunter said efforts to promote sustainability in business will continue after the series’ conclusion.

“I hope to do a lot of follow-up activities and discover what topics we can dive into more deeply,” she said. “We’ll survey participants and find out what they are interested in learning more about.”

The webinar series is free, but pre-registration is recommended. For more information or to register, visit www.sisustainabilitynetwork.com or call McMorrow-Hunter at (618) 713-2896.

