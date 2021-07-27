Weekend event to kick-off Southern Illinois' battle against veteran suicides

Retired Army Sgt. Brian Gibson has a vision for helping military veterans overcome what he calls “the demons” — the struggles and challenges they face when they return home after deployment or service.
Thanks to the donation of a facility in Makanda and a weekend of programming to showcase the facility and the organization he started, Gibson’s vision is marching toward reality.
Gibson, who said he comes from “generations of Navy personnel,” started the not-for-profit Project Diehard in 2018 with a simple goal: to fight veteran suicide.
“I started Project Diehard after I lost more of my brothers and sisters to suicide than I did in multiple combat tours,” the former combat medic said, explaining that statistics indicate as many as 22 U.S. military veterans die by suicide each day. “Our goal is to reduce that veteran suicide number.”
Gibson said he understands the struggles of returning veterans, recalling his own experiences after returning home.
“My world just bottomed out. I self-medicated with alcohol and even had a gun in my mouth,” he remembered, struggling with his own loneliness and contemplating taking his own life.
A place to heal
Gibson’s goal with Project Diehard is to establish residential facilities across the country as a way to give veterans a safe place to heal, receive counseling, therapy and, as he says, “collect themselves.”
Initially, the organization was looking to purchase land in Kentucky for its first facility, dubbed “Fort Hope,” but those plans are on a temporary hold while the establishment of a Southern Illinois location is underway.
After closing a day care center several years ago, Richard Bittle and the Haven of Love Day Care Center had been considering the future of their 10,000 square-foot building on 20 acres just off Old U.S. Highway 51 near Makanda. After connecting with Gibson, the property was donated to Project Diehard last year.
“We’re going to be able to house 12 single veterans and two veterans here for up to a year with their families. That is what sets us apart,” Gibson said.
The facility will be known as Forward Operating Base Rush, named after Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Rush, an Illinois native who took her own life in 2012, just seven months after returning from deployment.
Volunteers, donations sought
Efforts to transform the facility from caring for children to caring for America’s veterans begins in earnest this week with “Volunteer Week."
The organization is enlisting help to spruce up and get started with renovations and repairs as well as to prepare for Project Diehard’s first-ever “Remembrance Weekend,” a celebration of those who have served in the military and an introduction to the mission and goals of the group.
The weekend event is open to the public and includes three days of activities of interest to veterans. Friday kicks off with a presentation by Chris Tice of Wichita, Kansas-based Eagle Fire Enrichment followed by a viewing of “Sgt. Will Gardner,” a 2019 feature film portraying the difficulty a veteran of the Iraq War had upon returning home and to civilian life.
Included in the list of Saturday’s activities is a poker run, craft vendors a silent auction and performance by Nashville singer/songwriter Chris Turner, himself a Marine Corps veteran.
A special church service led by Project Die Hard Chaplain Vince Ottway is set for 8 a.m. Sunday.
Gibson said the goals of the weekend include introducing veterans and the public to Project Diehard and Forward Operating Base Rush, and recruit volunteers and donors for the organization’s mission. He said having the facility up and running is not as much about time as it is funding.
“We need about $800,000,” Gibson, who serves as the unpaid CEO of the organization, said.
He added that the weekend event also is designed to reflect on those veterans who have died by suicide.
“This is a weekend to remember Staff Sgt. Rush and all of the other veterans who we lose every day to that demon called suicide,” he said.
An invitation to “biker church” led Gibson to reconsider suicide and gave him a new mission: to help other veterans who were struggling. He said Forward Operating Base Rush will be one of the first steps to fulfilling his duty.
“Our end goal is to put one of these facilities in every state and we’re going to name them after veterans from that state because we will not let people forget that the war still goes on here at home,” Gibson explained.