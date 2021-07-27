Weekend event to kick-off Southern Illinois' battle against veteran suicides

Initially, the organization was looking to purchase land in Kentucky for its first facility, dubbed “Fort Hope,” but those plans are on a temporary hold while the establishment of a Southern Illinois location is underway.

After closing a day care center several years ago, Richard Bittle and the Haven of Love Day Care Center had been considering the future of their 10,000 square-foot building on 20 acres just off Old U.S. Highway 51 near Makanda. After connecting with Gibson, the property was donated to Project Diehard last year.

“We’re going to be able to house 12 single veterans and two veterans here for up to a year with their families. That is what sets us apart,” Gibson said.

The facility will be known as Forward Operating Base Rush, named after Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Rush, an Illinois native who took her own life in 2012, just seven months after returning from deployment.

Volunteers, donations sought

Efforts to transform the facility from caring for children to caring for America’s veterans begins in earnest this week with “Volunteer Week."