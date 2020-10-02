Weissberg Foundation’s Hanh Le to discuss philanthropy’s role in social change

CARBONDALE, Ill. — A virtual discussion next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute will center on the importance of philanthropy in promoting economic, social and racial justice in the United States.

Hanh Le, executive director of the Weissberg Foundation, will participate in a virtual conversation with John T. Shaw, Institute director, at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6. The presentation is part of the Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom.

Commitment to social change

Le joined the Weissberg Foundation in 2016 and has an extensive background in the philanthropic community. Her experience also includes work with Exponent Philanthropy, KaBOOM!, Community Technology Centers and the Peace Corps. A co-founder of the Cherry Blossom Giving Circle, she is also co-chair of the Metro-Washington, D.C. chapter of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy.

“Hanh Le is one of the most energetic, creative, and impressive leaders in American philanthropy,” Shaw said. “She will help us better understand how the philanthropic community is responding during this time of historic challenge and opportunity in the United States. She will tell us about the Weissberg Foundation’s strong commitment to social change.”